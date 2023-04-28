Clarus Securities Boosts DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Price Target to C$5.00

DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Clarus Securities from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DATA Communications Management Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DCMDF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.55.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Rating)

Read More

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.