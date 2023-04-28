Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.07 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.
Shares of NET stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,919,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
