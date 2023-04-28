Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.07 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,919,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

