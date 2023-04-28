Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Cloudflare Stock Down 23.3 %

NYSE NET opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

