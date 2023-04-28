Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $54.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

NET stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

