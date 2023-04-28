CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group stock opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.03.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

