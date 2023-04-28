CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CNEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 1,455,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,757. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

