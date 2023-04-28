Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Global Payments makes up about 0.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,332. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.