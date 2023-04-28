Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,318.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $48.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

