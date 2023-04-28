Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE CL traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,021. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

