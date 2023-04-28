Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,324.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

CLPBF stock traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.