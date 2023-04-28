Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,324.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
CLPBF stock traded up $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68.
About Coloplast A/S
