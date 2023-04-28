Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of COLB opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.