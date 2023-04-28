Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
