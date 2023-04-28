Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

