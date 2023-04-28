Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 697,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

