Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

