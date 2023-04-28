Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $152.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.