Comparing 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1mage Software and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get 1mage Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44

Samsara has a consensus price target of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1mage Software and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 1mage Software and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $652.54 million 15.31 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -39.69

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Samsara beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

(Get Rating)

1mage Software, Inc. develops and markets computer-based document management systems that capture, store, and display electronic files and paper documents as graphical images. The company was founded in December 1981 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.