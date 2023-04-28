Comparing Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Competitors

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.41 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.40

Analyst Ratings

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 102 172 491 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 448.29%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 57.78%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -23.30, suggesting that their average share price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

