Comparing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Bank and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.10%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than National Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

National Bank has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Bank and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $352.00 million 3.40 $71.27 million $2.67 11.91 Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 1.74 $29.11 million $2.95 9.35

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 22.64% 12.25% 1.40% Southern First Bancshares 17.01% 8.27% 0.69%

Summary

National Bank beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas M. Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

