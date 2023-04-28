ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Cut to $19.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

CNOB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

