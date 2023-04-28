Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $227.90. 84,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.