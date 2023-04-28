Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.00.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

