Context Therapeutics (CNTX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) is one of 994 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Context Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -37.12% -34.55% Context Therapeutics Competitors -3,402.17% -234.48% -35.31%

Volatility and Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Context Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Context Therapeutics Competitors 4288 15208 41721 726 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations for Context Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.63%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Context Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A -$14.84 million -0.62 Context Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $240.84 million -3.91

Context Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Context Therapeutics peers beat Context Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers. The company is also developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for gynaecologic cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

