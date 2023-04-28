Contrasting MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Canadian Solar 1 3 1 0 2.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $68.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.39%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.05 $439.95 million $4.64 12.44 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.32 $239.97 million $3.44 10.94

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 47.53% 24.60% 12.15% Canadian Solar 3.21% 11.06% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Canadian Solar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. The Global Energy segment includes solar and battery storage project development and sale, asset management services for operational projects, sale of electricity, and investment in retained assets. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.