CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CORR stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

