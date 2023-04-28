Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

