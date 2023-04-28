Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMRE. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.02 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at $817,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 426,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Costamare by 7,132.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

