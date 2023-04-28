CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.00 million-$608.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.36 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.21-$1.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.62. 485,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

