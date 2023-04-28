Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 547,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,126,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $503.71. 437,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,328. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.90.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.