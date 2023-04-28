Country Club Bank GFN Buys 1,583 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

