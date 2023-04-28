Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

