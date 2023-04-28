Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.