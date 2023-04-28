Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.17 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

