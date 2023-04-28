Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.