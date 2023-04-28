Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,790,000 after purchasing an additional 325,820 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.86 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $190.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $262.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.