Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,398.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 157,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,152,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

