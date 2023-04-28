Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

