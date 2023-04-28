Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Trading Down 0.6%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.19 and last traded at C$36.19. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$36.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.40.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

