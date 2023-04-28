Credit Suisse Group Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $108.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

COF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

