Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.36 million and $12.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

