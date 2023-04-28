Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Crocs Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

