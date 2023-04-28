Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 689,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 27,084,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 482.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

See Also

