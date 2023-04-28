Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.