CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.8 %

CTO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 182,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,398. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a P/E ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,982.52%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.