CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.70 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 93,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

