Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 6.6 %

CFR stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

