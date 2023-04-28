Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

