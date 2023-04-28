Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Curis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.