Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
