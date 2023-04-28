cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Tops $60.48 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,048.21 or 0.20598902 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.48 million and $4,511.13 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

