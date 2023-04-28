CyberDragon Gold One Day Volume Hits $87,154.39 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $87,154.39 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

