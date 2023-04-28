DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 283,005 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 124,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

